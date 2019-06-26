HM greets Djibouti, Mauritania leaders

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has sent a cable of greetings to President Ismail Omar Guelleh of the Republic of Djibouti, on the occasion of his country’s Independence Anniversary. His Majesty expressed his sincere greetings along with best wishes of good health and happiness to President Guelleh, and the friendly people of Djibouti further progress and prosperity. His Majesty has also sent a cable of greetings to President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, on the occasion of electing him as President of the Republic. His Majesty the Sultan expressed his sincere greetings and best wishes of success to President Ghazouani in leading the friendly people of Mauritania to realise further aspirations, and the good relations between the two countries further progress and growth.

