Head stories 

HM greets China, Nepal presidents

Oman Observer

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has sent a cable of greetings to President Xi Jinping of China on the occasion of him being re-elected as a President of the Republic for another presidential term. His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has also sent a similar cable of greetings to President Bidhya Devi Bhandari of Nepal on the occasion of her being re-elected as a President of the Republic for another presidential term. His Majesty wished success to both the presidents to achieve the aspirations of the friendly people of their countries. — ONA

Share Button

You May Also Like

Thanks cables from Belgium, Burundi

Oman Observer Comments Off on Thanks cables from Belgium, Burundi

Terms on new taxis fail to enthuse cab drivers

Vinod Nair Comments Off on Terms on new taxis fail to enthuse cab drivers

81pc women prefer govt jobs

Oman Observer Comments Off on 81pc women prefer govt jobs