HM greets China, Nepal presidents

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has sent a cable of greetings to President Xi Jinping of China on the occasion of him being re-elected as a President of the Republic for another presidential term. His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has also sent a similar cable of greetings to President Bidhya Devi Bhandari of Nepal on the occasion of her being re-elected as a President of the Republic for another presidential term. His Majesty wished success to both the presidents to achieve the aspirations of the friendly people of their countries. — ONA

