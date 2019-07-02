HM greets Belarus, Australia, Panama

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has sent a cable of greetings to President Aleksandr Lukashenko of the Republic of Belarus on the occasion of his country’s National Day. In his cable, His Majesty expressed his sincere greetings along with his best wishes of good health, happiness and the friendly people of his country. His Majesty has sent a cable of greetings to David Hurley, on the occasion of him being sworn-in as a new Governor-General of Australia. His Majesty expressed his sincere greetings along with his best wishes of success to the Governor General in leading the friendly people of Australia towards further progress and prosperity. His Majesty the Sultan has also sent a cable of greetings to President Laurentino Cortizo of the Republic of Panama on the occasion of him being elected as a new President of the Republic.

