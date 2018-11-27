Head stories 

HM greets Albania, Mauritania leaders

Oman Observer

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has sent a cable of greetings to President Ilir Meta of Albania on the occasion of his country’s National Day. In his cable, His Majesty the Sultan expressed his sincere greetings along with his best wishes of good health and happiness to President Meta and the friendly Albanian people further progress and growth. His Majesty also sent a cable of greetings to President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz of Mauritania on the occasion of his country’s Independence Anniversary. In his cable, His Majesty the Sultan expressed his sincere greetings and best wishes of good health and happiness to President Ould Abdel Aziz and the brotherly people of Mauritania further progress and prosperity.

