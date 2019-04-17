HM greetings to Zimbabwe leader

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has sent a cable of greetings to President Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe, on the occasion of his country’s Independence Anniversary. In his cable, His Majesty expressed his sincere greetings and best wishes to President Mnangagwa and his country’s friendly people. His Majesty has received a cable of thanks from President Arif Alvi of Pakistan, in reply to His Majesty’s greetings cable to him on the occasion of his country’s National Day. In his cable, President Alvi expressed his thanks and appreciation for His Majesty’s greetings, wishing His Majesty good health and happiness, the Omani people progress and development, and the relations between the two countries progress and growth.

