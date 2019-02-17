HM greetings to UAE president conveyed

Abu Dhabi: Sayyid Badr bin Saud al Busaidy, Minister Responsible for Defence Affairs, conveyed greetings and wishes of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, to Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), wishing the UAE people permanent progress and prosperity. This came when Sayyid Badr met separately Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al Maktoum, UAE Vice-President, Prime Minister, Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

On their turn, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al Maktoum and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan asked the Minister Responsible for Defence Affairs to convey greetings of the UAE President along with his wishes of permanent health and happiness to His Majesty, and the Omani people further progress and development. Cordial conversations were exchanged, and areas of existing joint cooperation between the two brotherly countries were discussed during the two meetings.

Sayyid Badr is in the UAE to take part in the opening ceremony of the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX 2019), which is being held in Abu Dhabi during 17 to 21 February. Sayyid Badr’s participation in the exhibition came as per an invitation from the UAE Vice-President. Sayyid Badr and his accompanying delegation visited pavilions of the international companies participating in the event. They viewed the latest military technologies, systems, equipment and devices of defence industries from various countries around the world.

On the sidelines of the event’s activities, the Minister Responsible for Defence Affairs met Jeong Kyeong-doo, Minister of National Defence of South Korea. They reviewed the bilateral relations binding the two friendly countries. They also discussed fields of the existing military cooperation between the two countries. The meeting was attended by Rear Admiral Abdullah bin Khamis al Raisi, Commander of the Royal Navy of Oman (RNO), and the delegation accompanying Sayyid Badr. — ONA

