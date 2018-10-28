HM greetings to Turkey, Vietnam

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has sent a cable of greetings to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of the Republic of Turkey on the occasion of the 95th Anniversary of the Proclamation of the Republic. In his cable, His Majesty expressed his sincere greetings along with his best wishes of good health and happiness to President Erdogan, and the friendly Turkish people further progress and prosperity. His Majesty also sent a cable of greetings to President Dr Nguyen Phu Trong of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam on the occasion of him being sworn-in as a new President for the Republic.

