HM greetings to Tunisian leader

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has sent a cable of greetings to President Beji Caid Essebsi of the Tunisian Republic on the occasion of the Republic Day. In his cable, His Majesty the Sultan expressed his sincere greetings and best wishes of good health, happiness and long life to President Essebsi, praying to the Almighty for the return of this and similar occasions on him to achieve further aspirations of progress and prosperity for the brotherly Tunisian people.

