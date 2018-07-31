HM greetings to Swiss President

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has sent a cable of greetings to President Alain Berset of the Swiss Confederation on the occasion of his country’s National Day. In his cable, His Majesty expressed his sincere greetings along with his best wishes to President Berset and the friendly Swiss people. His Majesty has received a cable of thanks from President Martin Vizcarra of the Republic of Peru in reply to His Majesty’s greetings cable on the occasion of him being inaugurated as a new President of the Republic.

