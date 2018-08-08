HM greetings to Singapore, Colombia

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has sent a cable of greetings to President Halimah Yacob of the Republic of Singapore on the occasion of her country’s National Day. In his cable, His Majesty expressed his sincere greetings and best wishes to the Singaporean President and her country’s friendly people. His Majesty also sent a cable of greetings to President Ivan Duque Marquez of the Republic of Colombia on the occasion of him swearing-in as a new President of his country. In his cable, His Majesty expressed his sincere greetings to President Marquez wishing him success in leading the friendly people of Colombia towards further progress and prosperity.

Related