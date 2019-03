MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has sent a cable of greetings to President Macky Sall of Senegal on the occasion of his re-election for a second presidential term. In his cable, His Majesty the Sultan expressed his sincere greetings to the president wishing him success in leading the friendly Senegalese people towards further progress and prosperity hoping that the Oman-Senegalese relations see more development.

Related