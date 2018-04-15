HM greetings to Saudi King

King Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud of Saudi Arabia on Sunday received HH Sayyid Fahd at King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, the venue of the Arab Summit.

HH Sayyid Fahd conveyed the greetings of His Majesty along with his wishes of good health and well-being to King Salman and the Saudi people further progress and prosperity.

He also conveyed His Majesty’s hopes that the Arab Summit succeeds in realising the aspirations of the Arab countries. King Salman asked HH Sayyid Fahd to convey his greetings along with his wishes of good health and well-being to His Majesty and the Omani people further progress and prosperity.

