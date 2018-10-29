HM GREETINGS TO QATAR

Shaikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, received at his office in the Emiri Diwan on Monday Sayyid Hamoud bin Faisal al Busaidy, Minister of Interior, and his delegation, on the sidelines of his visit to Qatar to attend the 12th International Exhibition of Internal Security and Civil Defence (Milipol Qatar 2018). During the meeting, Sayyid Hamoud conveyed greetings of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos along with best wishes of health and happiness to Shaikh Tamim and the Qatari people further progress and prosperity.

