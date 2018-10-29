Front Stories Head stories 

HM GREETINGS TO QATAR

Oman Observer

Shaikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, received at his office in the Emiri Diwan on Monday Sayyid Hamoud bin Faisal al Busaidy, Minister of Interior, and his delegation, on the sidelines of his visit to Qatar to attend the 12th International Exhibition of Internal Security and Civil Defence (Milipol Qatar 2018). During the meeting, Sayyid Hamoud conveyed greetings of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos along with best wishes of health and happiness to Shaikh Tamim and the Qatari people further progress and prosperity.

You May Also Like

Imran Khan begins coalition talks

Oman Observer Comments Off on Imran Khan begins coalition talks

Sayyid Asaad to lead Sultanate at Arab Summit

Oman Observer Comments Off on Sayyid Asaad to lead Sultanate at Arab Summit

3 month mid-day break from tomorrow

Vinod Nair Comments Off on 3 month mid-day break from tomorrow