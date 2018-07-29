HM greetings to Moroccan King

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has sent a cable of greetings to King Mohammed VI of the Kingdom of Morocco on the occasion of the Throne Day Anniversary. In his cable, His Majesty the Sultan expressed his sincere greetings along with his best wishes of good health, happiness and long life to King Mohammed VI, praying to the Almighty Allah for the return of this and similar occasions on him to achieve further aspirations of progress and prosperity for the brotherly Moroccan people.

Related