HM greetings to leaders

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has sent a cable of greetings to Julie Payette, Governor General of Canada, on the occasion of the National Day of her country. In his cable, His Majesty extended his sincere greetings and best wishes to the President and the people of Canada progress and prosperity. His Majesty has sent a cable of greetings to President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed of Somalia, on the occasion of his country’s National Day. His Majesty has also sent a cable of greetings President Pierre Nkurunziza of Burundi, on the occasion of the National Day of his country. His Majesty the Sultan has also sent a cable of greetings to President Paul Kagame of Rwanda, on the occasion of his country’s National Day.

