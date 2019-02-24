HM greetings to Kuwait Emir

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has sent a cable of greetings to Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmed Al Jabir al Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, on the occasion of the National Day of the sisterly State of Kuwait. In his cable, His Majesty the Sultan expressed his sincere greetings along with his best wishes of good health, happiness and long life to Sheikh Sabah, praying to Allah the Almighty for the return of this occasion on Sheikh Sabah, and the brotherly people of Kuwait with aspirations of progress and prosperity.

Related