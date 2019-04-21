Head stories 

HM greetings to Kuwait Emir

Oman Observer

KUWAIT: Shaikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber al Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, received at Bayan Palace on Sunday. Dr Abdulmunim bin Mansour al Hassani, Minister of Information, as well as heads of delegations of countries participating in the 16th Arab Media Forum, which began its deliberations here. During the meeting, the minister conveyed greetings of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, along with best wishes of permanent health and happiness to Shaikh Sabah, and the brotherly Kuwaiti people further development. On his turn, Shaikh Sabah asked the minister to convey his greetings along with best wishes of permanent health and wellbeing to His Majesty.

