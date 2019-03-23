Head stories 

HM greetings to King Salman

MUSCAT: Assigned by His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, Shaikh Saad bin Mohammed al Saadi, Minister of Sports Affairs, on Saturday took part in the final ceremony of King Abdulaziz Camel Festival which was held in Riyadh under the auspices of King Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud of Saudi Arabia. During the ceremony, King Salman received Shaikh Saad. The minister conveyed the greetings of His Majesty along with his best wishes to the King and the friendly Saudi people further progress and prosperity.

