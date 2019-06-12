Head stories 

HM greetings to Kazakhstan

Oman Observer

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has sent a cable of greetings to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan on the occasion of him being elected and inaugurated as a new President of his country. In his cable, His Majesty expressed his sincere greetings along with his best wishes of success to President Tokayev in leading the friendly people of Kazakhstan towards further progress and prosperity and the cooperation relations between the two countries further progress. His Majesty has received a cable of thanks from Queen Margrethe II of Denmark in reply to His Majesty’s cable of greetings on the occasion of her birthday.

You May Also Like

Two degrees no longer seen as global warming guardrail

Oman Observer Comments Off on Two degrees no longer seen as global warming guardrail

HM greetings to Denmark Queen

Oman Observer Comments Off on HM greetings to Denmark Queen

Oman Air launches new daily flight from Muscat to Manchester

Oman Observer Comments Off on Oman Air launches new daily flight from Muscat to Manchester