HM greetings to Kazakhstan

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has sent a cable of greetings to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan on the occasion of him being elected and inaugurated as a new President of his country. In his cable, His Majesty expressed his sincere greetings along with his best wishes of success to President Tokayev in leading the friendly people of Kazakhstan towards further progress and prosperity and the cooperation relations between the two countries further progress. His Majesty has received a cable of thanks from Queen Margrethe II of Denmark in reply to His Majesty’s cable of greetings on the occasion of her birthday.

