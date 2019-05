MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has sent a cable of greetings to Emperor Naruhito of Japan on the occasion of his accession to the throne. In his cable, His Majesty the Sultan expressed his sincere greetings along with best wishes of good health and happiness to Emperor Naruhito, wishing him success in leading the friendly Japanese people towards further progress and prosperity, and the friendship relations between the two countries further development and growth.

