HM greetings to Iran and Pakistan

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has sent a cable of greetings to President Dr Hassan Rouhani of Iran on the occasion of the new Iranian year ‘Nowruz.’ His Majesty expressed his sincere greetings along with his best wishes of good health and happiness to President Rouhani and the friendly Iranian people further progress and growth. His Majesty has also sent a cable of greetings to President Mamnoon Hussain of Pakistan on the occasion of his country’s National Day. His Majesty expressed his sincere greetings to President Hussain.

Share on: WhatsApp