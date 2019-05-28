HM greetings to Georgia conveyed

TBILISI: Georgia’s President Salome Zourabichvili received Dr Qasim bin Mohammed al Salhi who presented his credentials as the Sultanate’s non-resident Ambassador to Georgia. The ambassador conveyed the greetings of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos along with his best wishes to the President and the friendly people of Georgia. On her turn, the Georgian President asked the ambassador to convey her greetings and best wishes of good health and well-being to His Majesty, and the Omani people further progress and prosperity.

