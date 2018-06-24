HM greetings to Emir of Qatar

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has sent a cable of greetings to Shaikh Tamim bin Hamad bin Khalifa al Thani, Emir of Qatar, on the occasion of the anniversary of his assumption of power in the sisterly State of Qatar. In his cable, His Majesty expressed his sincere greetings along with his best wishes of good health, happiness and long life to Shaikh Tamim, praying to the Almighty Allah for the return of this and similar occasions on him to achieve further aspirations of progress and prosperity for the brotherly people of Qatar.

