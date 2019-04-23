HM greetings to Egyptian President conveyed

CAIRO: President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi of Egypt received at Al Ittihadiya Palace in Cairo on Tuesday Shaikh Saad bin Mohammed al Saadi, Minister of Sports Affairs, as well as Arab Ministers of Youth and Sport, on the sidelines of their meetings in Cairo. Shaikh al Saadi conveyed greetings of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos along with best wishes of health and happiness to President el-Sisi, and the brotherly Egyptian people further progress and growth. On his turn, the Egyptian President asked Shaikh al Saadi to convey his greetings along with best wishes of health and wellbeing to His Majesty the Sultan, and the Omani people progress and prosperity. President el-Sisi touched on a range of issues of concern to the Arab youth, as well as the challenges facing the region. Meanwhile, the Arab Ministers of Youth and Sport concluded their 42nd meeting, which was held in Cairo. The meeting addressed the topics listed on the agenda that are related to the sport and youth aspects in the Arab countries. — ONA

