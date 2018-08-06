HM greetings to Cote d’Ivoire

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has sent a cable of greetings to President Dr Alassane Ouattara of the Republic of Cote d’Ivoire on the occasion of his country’s National day. In his cable, His Majesty expressed his sincere greetings along with best wishes to President Ouattara and the friendly people of his country. His Majesty has received a cable of thanks from President Prokopios Pavlopoulos of Greece in reply to His Majesty’s condolences cable on victims of the wildfires that swept the Greek capital, Athens. In his cable, President Pavlopoulos expressed his utmost thanks and appreciation for His Majesty’s sincere condolences and sympathy for him and his country’s friendly people.

