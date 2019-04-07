HM greetings to Comoros leader

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has sent a cable of greetings to President Othman Ghazali of the Union of the Comoros, on the occasion of him being re-elected for a new presidential term. In his cable, His Majesty the Sultan expressed his sincere greetings along with his best wishes of success to President Ghazali to continue leading the brotherly people of the Comoros towards further aspirations, wishing the existing good relations between the two countries further progress and growth.

