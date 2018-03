BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN: Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei Darussalam received at Istana Nurul Iman Palace on Wednesday Sayyid Badr bin Hamad al Busaidy, Secretary-General of the Foreign Ministry. Sayyid Badr conveyed greetings of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos along with best wishes to the Sultan of Brunei Darussalam and the friendly people of Brunei.

