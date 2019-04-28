HM greetings to Brunei conveyed

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN: Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah, Sultan of Brunei Darussalam, received Dr Mohammed bin Hamad al Rumhy, Minister of Oil and Gas. During the meeting, the minister conveyed greetings and wishes of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos to the Sultan of Brunei Darussalam. The Sultan of Brunei Darussalam asked the minister to convey his greetings and wishes to His Majesty the Sultan, and that Almighty Allah bestow on His Majesty good health and well-being and the Omani people further progress and development.

