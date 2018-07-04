HM greetings to Algeria President

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has sent a cable of greetings to President Abdelaziz Bouteflika of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria on the occasion of his country’s Independence Anniversary. In his cable, His Majesty the Sultan expressed his sincere greetings along with his best wishes of good health, happiness and long life to President Bouteflika, praying to Allah the Almighty for the return of this and similar occasions on him to achieve aspirations of progress and prosperity for the brotherly people of Algeria.

