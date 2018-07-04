Head stories 

HM greetings to Algeria President

Oman Observer

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has sent a cable of greetings to President Abdelaziz Bouteflika of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria on the occasion of his country’s Independence Anniversary. In his cable, His Majesty the Sultan expressed his sincere greetings along with his best wishes of good health, happiness and long life to President Bouteflika, praying to Allah the Almighty for the return of this and similar occasions on him to achieve aspirations of progress and prosperity for the brotherly people of Algeria.

You May Also Like

New law to help combat ‘hidden trade’

Zainab Al Nasseri Comments Off on New law to help combat ‘hidden trade’

HM greetings to Sierra Leone

Oman Observer Comments Off on HM greetings to Sierra Leone

Investments in govt bonds stand at 57pc

Zainab Al Nasseri Comments Off on Investments in govt bonds stand at 57pc