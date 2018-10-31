HM greetings to Algeria, Ireland

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has sent a cable of greetings to President Abdelaziz Bouteflika of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria on the occasion of his country’s National Day. In his cable, His Majesty the Sultan expressed his sincere greetings along with best wishes of good health, well-being and long life to President Bouteflika, praying to the Almighty for the return of this occasion on President Bouteflika while the brotherly Algerian people enjoy aspirations of progress and prosperity. His Majesty also sent a cable of greetings to President Michael Daniel Higgins of Ireland on the occasion of being re-elected for a new presidential term.

