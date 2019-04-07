HM GREETINGS CONVEYED

Shaikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, received in Doha on Sunday Khalid bin Hilal al Maawali, Chairman of Majlis Ash’shura, on the sidelines of the General Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union at its 120th session and its associated meetings. The Majlis chairman conveyed the greetings of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos to the Emir of Qatar, and his sincere wishes of good health and the brotherly Qatari people further progress and prosperity. The Emir requested the Majlis chairman to convey his greetings to His Majesty the Sultan with best wishes of good health and wellbeing and the Omani people further progress and prosperity.

