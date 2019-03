MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos gave an audience to Jeremy Hunt, the United Kingdom’s Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs, at Bait Al Barakah on Friday. During the meeting, aspects of bilateral cooperation between the two countries within the framework of the close relations between them were discussed. The meeting was attended by Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdallah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs, and the guests accompanying the delegation. — ONA PHOTOS BY MOHAMED MUSTAFA

Related