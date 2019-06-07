HM gets thanks cable from Modi

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has received a cable of thanks from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in response to His Majesty’s greetings cable on being re-elected as the prime minister. Modi expressed his thanks and appreciation to His Majesty the Sultan for his congratulations and good feelings. Modi wished His Majesty good health, happiness and long life, and the Sultanate’s people progress and prosperity. He also hoped that the strong and historical relations between the two countries will continue to progress. — ONA

