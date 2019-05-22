HM GETS SAUDI INVITATION

His Majesty Sultan Qaboos received a written message from King Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud of Saudi Arabia, inviting him to attend the 14th Ordinary Session of the Islamic Summit Conference, scheduled to be held in Mecca on May 31. The message was received on behalf of His Majesty by HH Sayyid Asaad bin Tareq al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Affairs and Personal Representative of His Majesty the Sultan, when he received at his office in Muscat on Wednesday Eid bin Mohammed al Thaqafi, Saudi Ambassador to the Sultanate, in the presence of the Secretary-General and the Adviser at the Office of HH Sayyid Asaad. — ONA

