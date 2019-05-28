HM GETS SAUDI INVITATION

His Majesty Sultan Qaboos received a written message from King Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud of Saudi Arabia, inviting him to attend the GCC Emergency Summit, scheduled to be held in Mecca on May 30. The message was received by HH Sayyid Asaad bin Tareq al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Affairs, Personal Representative of His Majesty the Sultan, when he received at his office on Tuesday Dr Abdullatif bin Rashid al Zayani, GCC Secretary-General, in the presence of the Secretary-General and the two advisers at the office of HH Sayyid Asaad. — ONA

