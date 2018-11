Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has received more congratulations on the occasion of the 48th National Day from world leaders.

They wished good health, happiness and a long life to His Majesty the Sultan, and the Omani people further progress and growth under His Majesty’s wise leadership. His Majesty received congratulations from President Dr Ilham Heydar Aliyev of Azerbaijan; President Dr Hassan Rouhani of Iran; President Roch Marc Kabore of Burkina Faso; President Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov of Turkmenistan; President Sahle-Work Zewdeof of Ethiopia; President Petro Poroshenko of Ukraine; President Dr Rumen Radev of Bulgaria; President Dr Andrzej Duda of Poland; President Halimah Yacob of Singapore; President Aleksandar Vucic of Serbia; President Paul Biya of Cameroon; President Miguel Díaz-Canel of Cuba; President Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya; President Janusz Adir of Hungary; President Prokopios Pavlopoulos of Greece and Viktor Orbán, Prime Minister of Hungary. — ONA

