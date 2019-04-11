HM gets Moroccan King’s message

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos received a verbal message from King Mohammed VI of the Kingdom of Morocco.

The message was conveyed by Nasser Bourita, Moroccan Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, when His Highness Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmood al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers, received him on Thursday. The Moroccan official also conveyed the greetings of the King of Morocco to His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, and the Omani people further progress and prosperity.

Conversation during the meeting touched on the strong bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries and means of promoting avenues of cooperation between them. The meeting also reviewed a range of current regional issues.

The Moroccan envoy expressed his country’s appreciation of the constructive role being pursued by the Sultanate in the march of comprehensive development and in its external relations.

HH Sayyid Fahd asked the Moroccan envoy to convey greetings of His Majesty the Sultan to King Mohammed VI, and the Moroccan brotherly people further progress and growth.

The meeting was attended by Sayyid Badr bin Hamad al Busaidi, Secretary-General of the Foreign Ministry, and Tarek Lahssisne, Moroccan Ambassador to the Sultanate.

— ONA

