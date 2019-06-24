Front Stories Head stories 

HM GETS MESSAGE FROM CANADA PM

Oman Observer

His Majesty Sultan Qaboos received a written message from Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada. The message was received by His Highness Sayyid Asaad bin Tareq al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Affairs and Personal Representative of His Majesty the Sultan, when he received at his office on Monday the Special Envoy of the Canadian Prime Minister for the UN Security Council Mission. The meeting was attended by the secretary-general and the adviser at HH Sayyid Asaad’s office and the delegation accompanying the guest. — ONA

