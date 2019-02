His Majesty Sultan Qaboos received a written message from President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania. The message was received by His Highness Sayyid Asaad bin Tareq al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Affairs and Personal Representative of His Majesty the Sultan, when he received Ismael Ould Cheikh Ahmed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Envoy of the Mauritanian President.

