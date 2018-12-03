HM gets invite for GCC meet

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos received a written message from King Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud of Saudi Arabia inviting His Majesty the Sultan to attend the 39th GCC Summit scheduled to be held in Riyadh on December 9. The message was received by HH Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmood al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers, when he received on Monday Dr Abdul Latif bin Rashid al Zayani, GCC Secretary-General. Al Zayani conveyed greetings of Saudi King along with best wishes to His Majesty and the government.

Sayyid Fahd asked the GCC Secretary-General to convey greetings and best wishes of His Majesty the Sultan to King Salman and the Saudi government further success. Sayyid Fahd affirmed that the Sultanate, under the wise leadership of His Majesty the Sultan, has been always keen on enhancing the joint GCC march and fraternal ties among its states to realise aspirations of prosperous future and stability for the GCC peoples. Both sides discussed the summit’s agenda, which is expected to enhance ties among GCC states.

On his turn, the GCC Secretary-General expressed his best wishes and thanks to His Majesty the Sultan for his constant support to GCC. The meeting was attended by Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdallah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs. — ONA