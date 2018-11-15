HM Cup hockey championship action from Dec 5

Seeb will take on Ahli Sidab and Al Salam meet Dhofar in the opening day’s matches of His Majesty’s Cup hockey championship on December 5. The matches will be held at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex hockey courts in Bausher from December 5 to 10.

The semifinals will be held on December 12 and 13 and the final date will be decided later.

Two matches will be played on each match day at 6 pm and 8 pm respectively.

The draw of the finals of the HM’s Cup 2018 was held under the auspices of Sayyid Malak bin Shihab bin Tariq al Said in Muscat late on Wednesday.

Eight clubs are participating in the tournament — Ahli Sidab, Seeb, Muscat, Al Salam, Sohar, Dhofar, Al Nasr and Salalah.

The teams were divided into two groups after the draw.

Group 1 — Seeb, Ahli Sidab, Dhofar and Al Salam.

Group 2 — Muscat, Salalah, Al Nasr and Sohar.

The top two teams from each group will advance to the two-legged semifinals.

Talib bin Khamis al Wahaibi, Chairman of the Oman Hockey Association (OHA), welcomed the chief guest to the draw ceremony and the head of the Competitions Committee, Salim bin Gharib al Qartobi, explained the tournament system.

Chief guest Sayyid Malak picked the draw. The OHA chairman presented a memento to the chief guest to conclude the event.

Fixtures

Dec 5: Seeb vs Ahli Sidab (6pm)

Dec 5: Al Salam vs Dhofar (8pm)

Dec 6: Sohar vs Al Nasr (6pm)

Dec 6: Salalah vs Muscat (8pm)

Dec 7: Dhofar vs Seeb (6pm)

Dec 7: Al Salam vs Ahli Sidab (8pm)

Dec 8: Muscat vs Sohar (6pm)

Dec 8: Salalah vs Al Nasr (8pm)

Dec 9: Ahli Sidab vs Dhofar (6pm)

Dec 9: Seeb vs Al Salam (8pm)

Dec 10: Al Nasr vs Muscat (6pm)

Dec 10: Sohar vs Salalah (8pm)

Dec 12: Semifinals (first legs)

Dec 13: Semifinals (second legs)