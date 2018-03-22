HM Cup for local camel races conclude in Barka

BARKA: Activities of the final race for His Majesty the Sultan’s Cup for Local Camel Race for 2018 concluded on Thursday. The race was organised by the Royal Camel Corps at the Royal Court Affairs (RCA) at the Royal Cavalry Track in Al Felaij in the Wilayat of Barka.

Activities of the closing ceremony was held under the patronage of Lt Gen Hassan bin Mohsin bin Salim al Shraiqi, Inspector General of Police and Customs in the presence of Nasr bin Hamoud al Kindi, Secretary- General of the Royal Court Affairs, officials, shaikhs and dignitaries.

‘Radhwa’ for the RCA and trained by Hamad bin Mohammed al Wahaibi captured the cup of His Majesty the Sultan for the year 2018, in the round which was allocated for Hawal category for a distance of 8km.

At the end, the chief guest handed over awards for the top winners at the races, as well as winners who took part in abroad races. — ONA

Share on: WhatsApp