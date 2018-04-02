Head stories 

HM congratulates Sisi on re-election

Oman Observer

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has sent a cable of congratulations to President Abdel Fattah el Sisi of Egypt on the occasion of him being re-elected as President of the republic for a new presidential term. His Majesty expressed his sincere congratulations along with his best wishes of good health and happiness to President Sisi, praying to the Almighty Allah to grant him success in leading the brotherly Egyptian people to achieve all their aspirations towards further progress and prosperity.

Share Button

You May Also Like

Rains likely after low pressure

Oman Observer Comments Off on Rains likely after low pressure

His Majesty greets African leaders

Oman Observer Comments Off on His Majesty greets African leaders

Deferment of VAT rollout hailed as generous gesture

Conrad Prabhu Comments Off on Deferment of VAT rollout hailed as generous gesture