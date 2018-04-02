HM congratulates Sisi on re-election

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has sent a cable of congratulations to President Abdel Fattah el Sisi of Egypt on the occasion of him being re-elected as President of the republic for a new presidential term. His Majesty expressed his sincere congratulations along with his best wishes of good health and happiness to President Sisi, praying to the Almighty Allah to grant him success in leading the brotherly Egyptian people to achieve all their aspirations towards further progress and prosperity.

Share on: WhatsApp