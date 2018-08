Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said has sent a cable of condolences to President Joko Widodo of the Republic of Indonesia on victims of an earthquake that struck the tourist island of Lombok, west of Indonesia.

In his cable, His Majesty expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to President Widodo, families of the victims and the friendly Indonesian people, wishing the injured a speedy recovery. –ONA