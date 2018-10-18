Head stories 

HM condolences to Sudan’s President

Oman Observer

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said has sent a cable of condolence to President Omar Hassan Ahmed al Bashir of Sudan on the death of the former Sudanese president Field Marshal Abdel Rahman Swar al Dahab. In his cables, His Majesty the Sultan expressed his sincere sympathies to the president and the brotherly Sudanese people and the family of the deceased, praying to Allah the Almighty to rest the deceased’s soul in peace and grant his family fortitude to bear the loss. — ONA

