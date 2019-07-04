HM condolences to Sharjah ruler

SHARJAH: Shaikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Ruler of Sharjah, received on Thursday His Highness Sayyid Harib bin Thuwaini bin Shihab al Said, Envoy of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos.

During the meeting, HH Sayyid Harib conveyed condolences and sympathies of His Majesty the Sultan to the Ruler of Sharjah and members of his family on the death of his son Shaikh Khalid bin Sultan bin Mohammed al Qasimi.

Ruler of Sharjah expressed his thanks and appreciation to His Majesty the Sultan for his condolences and sympathies, praying to Allah the Almighty to protect His Majesty and the Omani people against all harms.

While conveying the condolences, HH Sayyid Harib was accompanied by Shaikh Mohammed bin Said al Kalbani, Minister of Social Development, and Dr Khalid bin Said al Jaradi, the Sultanate’s Ambassador to the UAE. — ONA

