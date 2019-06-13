HM condolences to Saudi King

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has sent a cable of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) on the death of Prince Mohammed bin Mutab bin Abdullah bin Abdulaziz al Saud.

In his cable, His Majesty expressed his sincere condolences and sympathies to King Salman, praying to Allah the Almighty to rest the soul of the deceased in peace and grant his family the fortitude to bear the loss.

— ONA

