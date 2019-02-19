HM condolences to Saudi King

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has sent a cable of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud of Saudi Arabia on the death of Prince Abdullah bin Faisal bin Turki, the first bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. In his cable, His Majesty expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to the Saudi King, Al Saud ruling family and the brotherly Saudi people, praying to Allah the Almighty to rest the deceased’s soul in peace and grant his family patience.

Related