MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has sent a cable of condolences to President Abdelaziz Bouteflika of Algeria on victims of the military plane that crashed near Boufarik airbase.

In his cable, His Majesty expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to President Bouteflika, families of the victims and the brotherly Algerian people, praying to the Almighty Allah to rest the victims’ souls in peace and grant their families patience.

