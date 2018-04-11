Front Stories Head stories 

HM audience to British Defence Secretary

His Majesty Sultan Qaboos gave audience to Gavin Williamson, British Defence Secretary, at Bait Al Baraka on Tuesday. During the meeting, they discussed aspects of bilateral cooperation between the Sultanate and the United Kingdom in various fields that serve the joint interests of the friendly Omani and British peoples.
The meeting was attended by Sayyid Badr bin Saud al Busaidy, Minister Responsible for Defence Affairs, and Hamish Cowell, Ambassador of the UK to the Sultanate.
